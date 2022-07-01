MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 629 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.48.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.