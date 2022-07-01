Morgan Stanley Boosts CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €4.50

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.50 ($4.79) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.35 ($4.63) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.14) to €3.75 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

