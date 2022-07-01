Morgan Stanley Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underweight

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPST. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

UPST stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

