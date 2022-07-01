Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

