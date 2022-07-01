Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

