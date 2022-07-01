Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.