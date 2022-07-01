MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $4.98. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 62 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.55) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

