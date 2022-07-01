MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Price Up 2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $75.05. Approximately 864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 443,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

