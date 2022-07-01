MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Trading 2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $75.05. 864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 443,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.