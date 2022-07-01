Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Cut to GBX 340 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 357 ($4.38) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.87. The company has a market cap of £183.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. Mulberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.75 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

