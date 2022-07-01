Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Mulberry Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 357 ($4.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of MUL opened at GBX 305 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £183.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.75 ($4.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

