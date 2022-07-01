Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

MYGN stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

