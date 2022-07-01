MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYTE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.30.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

