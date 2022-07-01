NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

