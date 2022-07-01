Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPSNY. Barclays cut shares of Naspers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NPSNY stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Naspers has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

