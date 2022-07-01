Nathan J. Dowden Sells 7,714 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $100,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,893 shares in the company, valued at $843,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $12.18 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,769,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,471,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,460,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,362,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.