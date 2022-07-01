National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

ATD stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

