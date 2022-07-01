National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

