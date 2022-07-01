National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NBHC stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

