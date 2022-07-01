National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $64.69 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

