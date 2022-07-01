Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 14102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

