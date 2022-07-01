Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NAII stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
