Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

