Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

