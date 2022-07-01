Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NVCN opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
