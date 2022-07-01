NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. NetApp has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

