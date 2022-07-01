Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

