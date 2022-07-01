New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,550 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

