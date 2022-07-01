New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

