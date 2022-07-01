New England Research & Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,281 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of DCI opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

