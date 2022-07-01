New England Research & Management Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

