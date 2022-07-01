New England Research & Management Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Shares of ADI opened at $146.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

