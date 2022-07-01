New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $260,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $141.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average is $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.