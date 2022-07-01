New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $331,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

