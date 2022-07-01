New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

