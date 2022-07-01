New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $504,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

