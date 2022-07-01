New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

