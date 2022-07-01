New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.