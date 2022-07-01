New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 398,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.