Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 55459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

