Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi to a hold rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NEXPF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Stories

