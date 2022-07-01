Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi to a hold rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NEXPF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

