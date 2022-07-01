Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Nexi stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

