Nigel S. Terrington Purchases 3,739 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £18,545.44 ($22,752.35).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 489.40 ($6.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.53. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($7.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

