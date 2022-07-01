Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 126,500 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 126,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,933,642 shares in the company, valued at C$6,692,129.64.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 37,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,450.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

NHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

