NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $21.72 on Thursday. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

