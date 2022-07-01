NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock.

TSE:NB opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$242.14 million and a P/E ratio of -20.93. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

