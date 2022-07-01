Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 42.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

