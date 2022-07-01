Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NRIM opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In related news, Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

