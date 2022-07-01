Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $115.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nova traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $89.36, with a volume of 123993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get Nova alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Nova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nova by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Nova by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.03.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.