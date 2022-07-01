NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
