NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $77,490.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,093.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

