NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NRXP stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $26.24.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
